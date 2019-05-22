Home
LANDRIGAN Colin William Passed away 16th May 2018 at Camden Hospital, resident of Tahmoor and formerly of Thirlmere. Son of Cecil Landrigan & Helen Selems (both dec'd). Loving Husband of Diane, Cherished Father & Father in law of Tracy & Dave, Jamie (dec'd), Adam & Sam, Linda & Michael. Adored Pa of Colin & Brooke, Jamie-Lee, Brandon (dec'd), Tahn, Gemma, Noah & Hayden. Popzy-Coza to Madelene, Natalie, Crystal, Angus, Bonnie & Max. Great Pa of Jayce, Luke & Oliver. Favourite Brother of Cecil (dec'd), Clarence (dec'd), Alan, Edna (Marjory), Roy (dec'd), Frances, Mary, Raymond, Hazel & Elaine (Olive). Son in law to Valma & Alan (dec'd) and Brother in law to David McIlveen. The Best annoying neighbour of Chris and long time friend of Peter. Its been a year since we talked, Since we held your hand, And heard your voice. Still miss your cheeky ways, your laugh, your warmth. We love and miss you everyday. Til we meet again.
Published in Wollondilly Advertiser on May 22, 2019
