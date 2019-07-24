|
|
KAVANAGH William James "Jim" Late of Picton & Bargo. 20th July 2019 || Aged 78 years Cherished father of Robert (dec) and Lisa. Loved husband of the late Pamela. Adoring brother to Betty, Barbara (dec) Patrick & John and Uncle to their families. Treasured grandfather to Oren, Eden & Harry. Dear mate to many. The family & friends of Jim are kindly invited to attend his Funeral service which will be held on Monday 29 th July 2019 at the Picton Bowling Club, commencing at 2:30pm Camden 46 556 433 | Picton 46 771 644
Published in Wollondilly Advertiser on July 24, 2019